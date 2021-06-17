4-Hers receive ribbons in public presentation

Thirteen 4-Hers competed in the pubic presentation contest June 4.

Ribbon winners and the name of the project include: Avery Antelope and Evan Littau, blue, semintal vs. black angus; Allie Littau, purple, doggy; Maggie DeMers, purple, beneficial beef; Nadia Millian, blue, pro potting; Elizabeth Wonnenberg and Zona Serr, blue, shooting sports safety; Camille King, Cloverbud, how to shoot a video; Lydia Wonnenberg and Lashya Farmer, Cloverbud, making glass case out of duck tape; Ciera Bordeaux, blue, pickle wraps for the win; Amanda Blare and Bailey Fairbanks, purple, just don’t drop me.