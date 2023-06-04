On Tuesday May 16 22 Tripp County 4-H Members attended the 2023 Tripp Co. 4-H Beef Skillathon and Beef Showmanship Clinic, which was a certified Youth Livestock Literacy Event.

The skillathon included five stations to test the 4-H members knowledge on Feed Identification, Breed Identification, Equipment Identification, Meat Cuts Identification, and a quiz on Quality Assurance. This event was open to all ages of 4-H youth ranging from 8-18. The youth were given 10 minutes at each station. After the results were tabulated, the youth reviewed each station, were given the correct answers, and were able to ask questions regarding each area.

The 4-H Beef Project is more than just selecting an animal to show at the county fair. The Beef Project area includes education in all areas of raising beef animals. Youth are encouraged to expand their knowledge each year by attending educational events like this. Youth can also compete at the state level in the Livestock Skillathon that includes information on other livestock species. The Beef Project area provides the best educational value if members see it as a year long project in which they select an animal as a calf and then see this animal through to becoming a bred heifer and/or an animal fed for consumption, along with participation in educational events like this.

In addition to the Skillathon, this event included a beef showmanship clinic. Calah Covey, a 4-H alumnus of the Tripp County 4-H Program, presented this portion of the event. 4-H members learned about dress code, proper equipment, handling techniques, show ring etiquette, and the importance of working with your animal at home.

Roper Moore, a Tripp Co. 4-H member brought his heifer in to demonstrate to the youth. The youth had an opportunity to ask questions and even work on practicing setting up the animal.

High point individuals for the Beef Skillathon were:

Beginner – Kade Fenenga

Junior – Allie Littau

Senior – Maggie DeMers

This event was put on by Calah Covey and Sydney Hollenbeck members of the Animal & Biological Sciences Committee, Alyssa Streich – 4-H Volunteer, and Dawn Covey – member of the Beef Committee.

A program of SDSU Extension, South Dakota 4-H is the largest youth development program in the state, providing programs to youth ages 5 to 19 regardless of interest. To learn more about 4-H in Tripp County or how to enroll, email tripp.county@sdstate.edu or call (605)842-2858.