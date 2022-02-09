3 COVID cases reported Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported on Monday there were three new cases of COVID-19 in Tripp County.

There are 140 active cases.

Here is the weekly summary for Tripp County.

On Feb. 1, there were 9 new cases reported and one new death was reported. This brings the number of deaths in Tripp County to 22 since COVID started.

On Feb. 2 there were 5 new cases reported and 183 active.

On Feb. 3, there were 3 new cases reported with 157 active.

On Feb. 4, there were 6 new cases and 152 active.