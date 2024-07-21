Milo (Babe) Russell Klein, Jr., 67, of Gregory, SD, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024, under the compassionate care of the staff at Community Memorial Hospital in Burke, SD. A prayer service was held Wednesday evening, July 10, at 7 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Funeral services was Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. All services were held at the Burke Civic Center.

Milo Russell Klein, Jr. was born Feb. 25, 1957, to Milo O. and Mary Katherine (Carr) Klein in Lexington, NE. After a few years in Lexington, NE, Milo returned with his family to Burke, SD, where he attended country school and graduated from Burke High School in 1975. In high school, Milo excelled in track and football and participated in the state track meet all four years of his high school career. He was a place winner at the state track meet three years. Milo was honored at the Burke High School Meet of Legends as a 2022 inductee. After graduating from high school, though Milo had an offer to play football for the University of South Dakota, he chose to begin a five-year career with Sperry New Holland in Lexington, NE. While working at Sperry New Holland, Milo met Patricia Faye Deibert, and they were married May 10, 1980. Pat brought to the marriage, two sons, Michael John and Matthew David Dorsey, who Milo loved as his own. Milo and Pat went on to have a daughter, Elizabeth Faye (Lizzy) and a son, Simon Russell.

In 1983, Milo and Pat achieved their life long dream of owning their own ranch when they were able to purchase land just outside of Gregory. When Milo and Pat purchased the ranch, Farm Service Agency advised them that they would either need to milk cows or raise pigs. Milo had never milked a cow in his life and had no desire to raise pigs, so he took the lesser of two evils and together they grew a dairy operation to become the top producing dairy herd in the region, achieving many awards for their dairy production. After many years, Milo and Pat were able to say good-bye to the dairy cows and begin their next adventure of custom haying. Milo and Pat built a well-respected custom haying business that provided their livelihood for many years and produced lifelong friends. Milo and Pat began their farming and ranching career which they continued together until Pat was tragically taken on March 13, 2004. Milo’s hard work and dedication in the farming and ranching business produced state yield winning contests in soybeans and 300-bushel acre corn. Milo also started a commercial Angus bull business, known as Magic Mountain Angus, selling top quality bulls throughout the region. Milo was so proud of all he accomplished in his farming and ranching career.

Milo met Sharon Kueter, and they were married on Dec. 22, 2007. Sharon loved and embraced Milo’s family and the ranch. Sharon and Milo enjoyed playing cards with friends, leisurely drives through the countryside, ordering take-out and watching the grandchildren’s events via livestream. Milo held a deep respect for his parents, and his children carried that same respect for Milo. Milo’s biggest joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren, and he loved to watch and cheer them on in sports, fine arts, hunting, demolition derby, or wherever their passion took them. Milo was a loving and kind son, father, husband, brother, papa, and friend. He will be dearly missed.

As with everything in his life, Milo fought hard when diagnosed with cancer in 2011. He died peacefully with his family by his side.

Milo was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat, his infant brother, his grandparents, Simon and Emma Klein, Bob Carr and Elizabeth Carr.

Milo is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter Lizzy (Braden) Hutchison; sons Simon (Melissa) Klein, Matt (Alison Newcomer) and Michael (Nicki) Dorsey; his parents Milo O. and Kathy Klein; his sisters Tammy (Jan) Miller and Jeanette (Kelly) Frank; grandchildren: Ashley, Madi, Enoch, Hunter, Madelyn, Makayla, Hadley, Sawyer, Brecken, Breven, Brennen, James, Lily and Violet; and great grandchildren: Emma, Olivia, Riley, Vellia, Kaydon, Addalynn, Aura, and Amari.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family.