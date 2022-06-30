Megan Hardy Old Lodge, 43, of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall. Burial will follow in the Holy Spirit Chapel Cemetery in Ideal, SD. Wake service began on Monday, June 27, 2022 at noon at the Winner Ideal Community Hall.

Megan Lucy (Hardy) Old Lodge was born to Virginia Susan Eagle Hawk and Xavier Lowell Iron Shooter on Feb. 20, 1979. Megan went to school in Ideal, SD, Winner, SD and St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain where she enjoyed playing volleyball. Megan liked to be around family and friends, to laugh or just sit around and visit.

Megan married Frank Old Lodge and had 6 children: Hayley, Hayden, Tre, Madison, Meadow and Homer.

Megan is survived by her brother Ryan (Vietta) Hardy Sr., and family, her father Xavier Iron Shooter, kids; Haley, Hayden, Tre, Madison and Meadow, Uncles; Kenneth Iron Shooter, Darrell Iron Shooter, Clarence Matthew Eagle Hawk II, Aunts; Dolly Iron Shooter, Ruth DuBray and many cousins.

Megan is preceded in death by her son Homer Old Lodge, her mother Virginia Susan (Eagle Hawk) Parkis, Grandparents; Clarence Matthew Sr. (Lucy) Eagle Hawk, Frank (Margaret) Iron Shooter, Uncles; John Eagle Hawk Sr., Daniel Eagle Hawk Sr., Burton Eagle Hawk Sr., Leroy Eagle Hawk, Frank Iron Shooter, Aunts; Renetta Eagle Hawk, Rosemary Iron Shooter and Martha Iron Shooter.