John DeMers, financial service manager for Winner area, is pictured with Madison Thieman who was awarded a FCSAmerica scholarship.

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica), a customer-owned financial cooperative, today announced that Madison Thieman of Winner, SD will receive a $2,500 scholarship to continue studying Animal Science at South Dakota State University (SDSU).



Madison, whose parents are Craig and Karey Thieman, is one of eight SDSU students to receive an FCSAmerica scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. Madison is a senior majoring in Animal Science.



This is the 25th year that FCSAmerica has awarded land grant scholarships. Each year, juniors and seniors studying at land grant universities in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming who plan to pursue a career in agriculture are invited to compete for the FSCAmerica scholarships.



“Agriculture is a complex, high-risk industry that needs the best and brightest working to solve challenges and advance the field. FCSAmerica’s scholarship program is here to help young people become those difference makers,” said John DeMers, Financial Services officer for FCSAmerica’s Pierre, South Dakota office.



Scholarship recipients must be enrolled in the College of Agriculture with course work emphasis in agribusiness or economics, or enrolled in the College of Business Administration with course work emphasis in agribusiness, finance, accounting or economics at Iowa State University, South Dakota State University, University of Nebraska at Lincoln, or University of Wyoming. Other scholarship criteria include: good academic standing, with a preferred GPA of at least 3.0; a written essay; a background check or work experience in agriculture; preference for residency in FCSAmerica’s four states.



The scholarship program is part of FCSAmerica’s community involvement program. FCSAmerica employees have contributed nearly 8,500 volunteer hours to programs and projects in their communities and the cooperative has donated more than $3.5 million in support to organizations in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.



About Farm Credit Services of America:



Farm Credit Services of America is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With $34 billion in assets and $6.5 billion in members’ equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Learn more at www.fcsamerica.com.