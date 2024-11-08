1981 football team to be honored

This fall a 10 person committee met to make selections to the 2024-2025 class of the Winner Hall of Fame.

The committee made the selection of the 1981 Winner Warrior football team. The honor will take place in the fall of 2025. The school will find a home football game to try and get as many of the football members to a game to be recognized. Brian Naasz will spearhead the event.

In 1981, Winner won the first South Dakota state football championship with a 31-21 victory over Vermillion.

The Warriors were coached by Harvey Naasz and that year ended the season 12-0.