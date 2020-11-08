Charlotte Iron Shooter 71, of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24th, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Winner Middle School Gym. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. A wake service began on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Winner Middle School Gym.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Carl “Chick” Iron Shooter.

Survivors include children: Lenora “Hub” Iron Shooter, Carla Laray Iron Shooter, Michelle Lynn Iron Shooter, Carl “Toots” Iron Shooter III, Grandchildren: Blake Wike, Caydence Night Pipe, Christopher Night Pipe, Carla Iron Shooter, Duane Iron Shooter, Alison Iron Heart, Julian Moreu, Josiah Old Lodge, James, Heather Iron Heart and many other grandchildren, Great- Grandchildren; Tywin Iron Shooter, Daxton Amaryllis, Arrius Amaryllis, Daisy Wike, Siblings; Esther Antoine, Richard “Sonny” Thin Elk, William “Jack” Brandis, Beverly Brandis, Marvin Brandis, Melvin Brandis Jr., George Brandis, Parents; Alice High Rock and Melvin Brandis Sr.